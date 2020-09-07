 Skip to main content
Letter: Welcome to Phoenix, Tucson
Re: the August 10 article "We need a bipartisan, global climate plan."

I have lived in Tucson since 1977 and agree with Doug Pickrell that Tucson is now as hot as Phoenix was 30 years ago while Phoenix’s temperatures rival Yuma’s of 30 years ago.

This heating trend must stop! Climate-change bipartisanship must triumph over today’s bitterly divided politics.

It’s already happening! 20% of the cosponsors of a wide variety of climate bills – The Use It Act (including Rep. Schweiker), The Reclaim Act, The Growing Climate Solutions Act and the Best Act (including Sen. McSally) – are Republicans. [1] That’s a great start!

Thank Rep. Schweiker and Sen. McSally for supporting these bills. Even better, urge your Republican and Democratic elected officials to support HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the most effective first step to putting the brakes on climate change!

Jerry Borchardt

East side

