Letter: "Welfare Queens" Bow to Gov. Ducey

Remember how mad we got about "welfare queens," the women Ronald Reagan claimed were using federal dollars for nefarious reasons instead of supporting their own children? Well, those gals have nothin' on Doug Ducey!
Our governor wants to use taxpayer money, not to protect kids, but to enhance his appeal with the bottomless MAGA base. Instead of following guidelines, science or plain ol' common sense to prevent the spread of Covid in public schools, Mr. Ducey would rather kids attend schools where protective measures are NOT in place.
Why do we have elected officials who claim to be pro-education & pro-business, but then support the chaos and death that comes with a prolonged pandemic? Remember who's actually "pro-Life" when you next cast a ballot.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.