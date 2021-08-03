 Skip to main content
Letter: Well, At Least He Can Draw
Letter: Well, At Least He Can Draw

Re: the Aug. 1 Editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons."

A hardy finger wave to David Fitzsimmons, whose cartoon of August 1st depicts an empowered, protective and vaccinated mother(dressed in blue), haloed with adjectives of positivity and affirmation, and a red-neck anti-vaxer, drawn to look as stupid as possible(strangely, dressed in red), and encircled with adjectives that express his ignorance and lack of humanity.

I have many friends who have chosen not to receive the COVID shots. Most are not anti-vax, are college educated, kind and generous, and whose leanings dot the entire political spectrum. Most importantly, they do their diligent research(from accredited sources) for themselves and their children, rather than blindly follow the CDC and their "Science of the Week."

Nice job of furthering the divide in this country and applying your obvious prejudice over a huge and varied population. COVID "vaccine" hesitancy is not party-specific; clearly, bigotry isn't either.

Richard Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

