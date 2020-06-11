Letter: We're number 1, we're number 1

The United States is #1 in COVID-19 cases and deaths of any nation on Earth. For over a week, Arizona has been #1 in percentage increase in new cases of ALL states and territories. Recently, Puerto Rico has rivaled our state for first (worst?) in that ominous category. Our surge coincides precisely with the incubation period AND the "opening up" and awful behavior of some over Memorial Day. This is a long haul thing...it isn't over, by a longshot. If you want this beat down faster (and, by the way save lives) wear a darn mask. You are endangering and disrespecting everyone there when you go to the store without one. If you refuse to care about fellow shoppers at least consider the situation of those working in the store. Please stop behaving as self-appointed #1 and be part of relieving our nation and state of their dubious present distinction.
Doug Williams
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
