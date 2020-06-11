Letter: We're number 1, we're number 1
View Comments

Letter: We're number 1, we're number 1

The United States is #1 in COVID-19 cases and deaths of any nation on Earth. For over a week, Arizona has been #1 in percentage increase in new cases of ALL states and territories. Recently, Puerto Rico has rivaled our state for first (worst?) in that ominous category. Our surge coincides precisely with the incubation period AND the "opening up" and awful behavior of some over Memorial Day. This is a long haul thing...it isn't over, by a longshot. If you want this beat down faster (and, by the way save lives) wear a darn mask. You are endangering and disrespecting everyone there when you go to the store without one. If you refuse to care about fellow shoppers at least consider the situation of those working in the store. Please stop behaving as self-appointed #1 and be part of relieving our nation and state of their dubious present distinction.

Doug Williams

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News