Letter: We're on our own

If the shocking spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona don't cause alarm, Professor Jacobs and her colleagues did a fine job (on Monday) explaining the dangers we face. Since our leaders, at both the state and federal levels, are focused exclusively on the health of our economy, we, the people, are left to fend for ourselves. To survive this pandemic, we need pragmatic information from public health specialists as well as reliable news outlets, such as this newspaper.
We know what to do when we venture out, but we do not know what to expect once we get there. It would be extremely helpful if the Star published a weekly list of "essential" businesses, such as grocery stores, that require shoppers to wear a mask, especially now that "senior hours" are meaningless. Knowing what local businesses are operating responsibly would be more than 'helpful.' It could be a matter of life and death.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!