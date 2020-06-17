Letter: We're on our own
View Comments

Letter: We're on our own

If the shocking spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona don't cause alarm, Professor Jacobs and her colleagues did a fine job (on Monday) explaining the dangers we face. Since our leaders, at both the state and federal levels, are focused exclusively on the health of our economy, we, the people, are left to fend for ourselves. To survive this pandemic, we need pragmatic information from public health specialists as well as reliable news outlets, such as this newspaper.

We know what to do when we venture out, but we do not know what to expect once we get there. It would be extremely helpful if the Star published a weekly list of "essential" businesses, such as grocery stores, that require shoppers to wear a mask, especially now that "senior hours" are meaningless. Knowing what local businesses are operating responsibly would be more than 'helpful.' It could be a matter of life and death.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News