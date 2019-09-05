West Nile Infection is transmitted to people when someone is bitten by an infected mosquitoes. The mosquitoes become infected when they bite an infected bird; an intermediate host for the virus.
Tucson has an over population of birds; particularly pigeons, doves, sparrows and finches. They have few natural predators and their population growth is increases beyond what the environment can naturally support because they are fed by "bird lovers". This only increases the rate of West Nile Infection.
Solution: Stop feeding the birds, and the city/county/state should initiate a bird population control program.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
