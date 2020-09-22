Letter: West Side of Campbell a Smarter Route for TEP Poles than Euclid

Re: the Sept. 13 article "UA-area residents: Beefed-up power line will spoil our views."
I was glad to read David Wichner's top story in today's paper covering the TEP Pole predicament and appreciate his reporting on the topic so thoroughly. The power lines are needed, no doubt, but what route they take will ultimately be decided by cost, seasoned with what we hope will be a little more analysis of how they affect residents. Campbell is a smarter option than Euclid for the north-south portion of the route because it's a mile shorter that the Euclid choice and therefore, more economical. When we wrote our letter to M&C, we did not advocate for which side of Campbell the poles should go, but the WEST, not the east side of the street, which is mostly adjacent to UA property and infrastructure, would make more sense. Campbell, a much wider street with far less pedestrian and bicycle traffic, can accommodate these massive poles better than Euclid.
Judy Rose Sensibar, West University Neighborhood Association (WUNA) President
