Letter: What a contrast

I just finished watching the Clean Elections debate between Adrian Fontes and Mark Finchem, AZ Secretary of State candidates. Fontes remained calm and presented easily checked facts about election integrity and his record as a former Maricopa County Recorder. On the other hand, Finchem became angry when questioned about his election fraud allegations. Finchem interrupted and argued with the moderator who was attempting to verify Finchem’s statements.

Mark Finchem will undermine our democratic election process. He wants to get rid of voting by mail, the preferred voting method by Arizonans. He made it clear that only members of his extreme brand of MAGA would win. He even accused Adrian Fontes of the Maricopa voting mess that Fontes actually cleaned up.

Adrian Fontes will keep elections secure and uphold the law regardless of which political party prevails. He has the experience and integrity to be Secretary of State. He deserves our vote.

Jean Meconi

Oro Valley

