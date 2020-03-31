Letter: What a Loss!
Letter: What a Loss!

I was stunned and greatly saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected death of my friend Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias. Richard was a superb example of what a political leader should be: smart, compassionate, knowledgeable and wise. He cared deeply about our unique Sonoran Desert and Sky Islands. He cared about people, all people. He wanted all children to be able to get a good education; he wanted social justice for everyone. He cared about the future. He worked hard to ensure that Pima County will be a place our children and grandchildren will want to live.

He will be greatly missed. Que en paz descanse (rest in peace).

Gayle Hartmann

Midtown

