Letter: What a print edition of the Star means to me

In November of 2020, after 47 years of living in NYC, I moved back to Tucson, my hometown. The final spring in NYC was highlighted by my catching COVID and landing in a Manhattan quarantine ward.
I thought I would never see my beloved desert again.
But I made it back to my sweet home shadowed in the Tucson Mountain foothills.
I immediately subscribed to the print edition of the Arizona Daily Star. And every morning when I go out to retrieve my paper, I look at the turquoise sky and majestic saguaros and know I’m home.
My bout with COVID ravaged my 120 pound, 5’2” frame. I lost ten pounds. But during the last year
and starting my day with the Star, I began to get my appetite back.
I now stay between 118-120 lbs. Those pounds were hard won. And the print edition helped me win them back. I survived COVID-but I might not survive the loss of my beloved Star print edition.
Karen Papagapitos
Marana
