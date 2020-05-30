Letter: What a Sunday!
We don't go out much. The TV has not been on since the last sports my husband watched in March. I feel sorry for those who don't get the daily and Sunday Star. Today was rich: two obituaries, one of the former wife of famous author Erskine Caldwell, and another of mineralogist and geological visionary James Lowell. Then I read the comics."Frazz," who talked about the war we are fighting right now on this planet, brought me to tears. Finally, "Keeping the Faith": while we couldn't get together with friends for church, those three articles provided ample food for growth and worship here at home. Bless you!

Marilyn Jaeger

Green Valley

