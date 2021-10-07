Letter: What a waste

To. Ducey, Finnchem , Fann and the rest of you Republican's who supported the Cybor Ninjas. Your not only an embarrassment to our State but to our Country and to the rest of the World who are listening to you clowns that belong in a circus. You have wasted 6 million dollars of tax payers money that could of been used on Education such as pre and after School programs, childhood poverty, hunger and our homeless. Its time for all of you Republicans who supported the Ninjas to crawl back to Trump and let him know that he lost the election and no longer our President. While your there ask him for your spines back so you can do your job and take care of our low income and middle class people you're
already doing enough for the rich.
Rick Garms
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.