Letter: What about indepent voters?

Lisa Wolfe endeavored to educate voters recently; however, she completely ignored voters such as myself that are neither Republican nor Democratic but Independent. Perhaps she would be kind enough to provide information about:

1. Responsibility for what happened in Afghanistan.

2. Explain why every day thousands of illegal people cross into America on our southern border and must be cared for at tax payer expense.

3. Why I saved to put my children though college and now have to pay for someone else's children's college expenses.

4. Who is responsible for the highest inflation in many years?

5. Why congress won't approve term limits similar to those of the president.

6. Why this president needs to go on vacation (almost every weekend) more than any president in history.

7. If we have access to all the oil we need, why won't the president let us get to it?

8. Why the president's son is not being prosecuted?

9. Why do hunters need automatic weapons?

10. Are sanctuary cities really sanctuaries?

There are many more questions to be answered. And more time before the election. Still time to fill in the blanks and learn more facts.

Larry A Van Wanseele

Sahuarita