Letter: what about the child?

A “pro-life” friend justified his stance for forced pregnancy, asking “What about the child?”

What about the child…the 13-year-old victim of rape or incest? Or the child placed in foster care by a mother unable to pay for day care needed to work? Or the child without health insurance so her family can afford food?

Instead of tax-free guns and more business tax breaks, the legislature could provide maternal health benefits like free dental/medical care, and extend these to the child after birth.

Instead of a flat tax, offer tax credits to businesses providing onsite daycare, seed money to establish more child care centers - and universal pre-school in AZ.

These are benefits that a state truly interested in children would provide. But as we know, the GOP isn’t interested in the child, only the fetus. Once born, it’s on its own.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

