Letter: What about the children?

Imagine you’re a kid.You haven’t been to school in a long time.Your parents are struggling to feed you because they have both lost their jobs.You miss your friends and you miss the nice old man next door. But every afternoon your parents walk you across 22nd.St. so you can go over and play at the ducks! You make little boats out of leaves and watch them float down the waterfall.You point out all of the different kinds of birds.You look for your favorite duck. He’s got a wing that sticks out in a funny way. His name is Quacky. It’s cool here and you like the big trees.Your dad shows you where he carved your mom’s name into one of the biggest trees when they were in high school. You love it here!
Now, imagine you’re the Tucson Zoo and you’re going to take all of this away from that kid. Really? Is it worth it?
Carol Fenn
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.