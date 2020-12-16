Letter: What about the ducks and turtles?

The Reid Park Zoo is doing everything they can to protect the environment and creatures in the park.
They're building around the large, beautiful eucalyptus trees In the area. Pine trees with bark beetles may have to go, but arborists are still evaluating ALL the trees to save as many as possible. More than 80 new trees will be planted.
The improved water in the North Pond (they'll have a new pumping station), will help attract most of the ducks now in the South Pond, but many will "migrate" to the Zoo, where they'll be welcome. The turtles (many were once pets) will be moved to other ponds or put up for community adoptions. The native turtles in the south pond have been identified and new homes found for them in wild areas.
The Zoo is dedicated to protecting ALL species! Let's support their expansion.
Sarah Kim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!