Having followed Arizona football since before Jedd Fisch was born, I could not believe that he made Jayden de Laura a face of Arizona sports by having him represent the U of A at the PAC-12 football media event.

There are certain standards that Arizona represents. Arizona Athletics's mission statement reads that the athletic department, "...believes the student athlete to be a representative of the general student body". Does Coach Fisch's decision advance the mission statement?

A parlor game could be made of asking what would coaches Larry Smith or Dick Tomey had done in this situation. I don't think they would have quoted that their brother, dad and grandfather were lawyers and use criminal-type terms for a civil proceeding.

Arizona sports will suffer. What woman athlete would be comfortable about this situation? What if de Laura wants to date a offensive lineman's sister? What about the woman, the plaintiff?

Fisch's decision makes it easier to recruit against Arizona athletics.

Matt Somers

Midtown