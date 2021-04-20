Letter: What About Trinity?

Congratulations to Adia Barnes and her entire Wildcat women's basketball team. This was an amazing total team effort. I enjoyed the lead article in today's sports section on Aari McDonald's 3rd overall selection in the WNBA draft. That's exciting and well deserved. And then there's the one line in the article stating "Forward Trinity Baptiste went to the Indiana Fever in the second round, the 24th overall pick". That concluded the mention of Trinity in the article. Only 2 women in Arizona basketball history have been chosen earlier in the draft than Trinity and one of them is her teammate. Yet she gets only one line in the article? Where's the love Daily Star?
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.