 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What About Trinity?
View Comments

Letter: What About Trinity?

  • Comments

Congratulations to Adia Barnes and her entire Wildcat women's basketball team. This was an amazing total team effort. I enjoyed the lead article in today's sports section on Aari McDonald's 3rd overall selection in the WNBA draft. That's exciting and well deserved. And then there's the one line in the article stating "Forward Trinity Baptiste went to the Indiana Fever in the second round, the 24th overall pick". That concluded the mention of Trinity in the article. Only 2 women in Arizona basketball history have been chosen earlier in the draft than Trinity and one of them is her teammate. Yet she gets only one line in the article? Where's the love Daily Star?

Guy Brunt

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News