Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seemingly useless. Try explaining that to the dreadfully sick patients filling our hospitals. Many states are having to choose who receives care. Remember when Republicans said we would have death panels if the Affordable Care Act was passed?
U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and David Schweikert voted against raising the debt ceiling. We all know how well the last government shutdown worked. Then there is state Rep. Mark Finchem, Q-Anon and Oath Keeper follower, who now wants to be Arizona Secretary of State. No hope of free and fair elections if that happens.
Don't you think it's time for some real representation at both the state and federal level? Let's elect people who care about infrastructure, health care, voting rights, and the general welfare instead of just staying in power and obstruction.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
