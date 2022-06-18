Letter: What are they doing?

Well it’s June and our state legislature is still in session. What happened to the required 100 day session?

So what are they doing that is taking so long, working on the budget or working on real gun laws to curtail gun violence? No, instead they are trying to make it harder to vote. They would rather enact anti-abortion laws than save already born children in school.

This fall we have a chance to eradicate the politicians (mostly Republicans), from the state senate, house, governor and all the other anti-children politicians that are afraid of the NRA. They have had a strangle hold on this state for too many years.

Let’s get this right and vote with your heart.

Terry Gruenenfelder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

