 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What are they doing?

  • Comments

Well it’s June and our state legislature is still in session. What happened to the required 100 day session?

So what are they doing that is taking so long, working on the budget or working on real gun laws to curtail gun violence? No, instead they are trying to make it harder to vote. They would rather enact anti-abortion laws than save already born children in school.

This fall we have a chance to eradicate the politicians (mostly Republicans), from the state senate, house, governor and all the other anti-children politicians that are afraid of the NRA. They have had a strangle hold on this state for too many years.

Let’s get this right and vote with your heart.

Terry Gruenenfelder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News