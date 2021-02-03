Letter: What are they thinking?

The people of Arizona created the Arizona Corporation Commission to oversee our utilities. The ACC has finally issued guidelines to move our power sources from petroleum-based to renewable energy sources. Now Arizona’s legislature is attempting to wrest the ability to do so from the ACC and vest it in themselves, as evidenced by HB2248 and SB1175. In doing so, they are attempting to keep the state dependent on non-renewable sources of energy. This flies in the face of science, logic, and common sense, and can only be driven by a quid pro quo for receiving political donations from the power companies. Arizona has enough sunshine and wind to make fossil fuels obsolete, but the legislators are so beholden to APS and TEP that they would rather contribute to the ever-increasing disasters of record heat waves, wildfires, and drought rather than allowing the ACC to mitigate them.
This is a travesty and must be stopped
Stephanie Bader
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.