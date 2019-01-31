Re: the Jan. 27 article "UA increases resources to help students lower food insecurity."
I was astounded to read this article in Sunday's paper. I realize college tuition these days is astronomical, but somehow I imagined that meant student debt to be reckoned with after graduation. I had no idea that our students are struggling with the problem of where their next meal is coming from.
I was fortunate to attend college in the '60s, when things were affordable, and I lived in dorms and had meal tickets at the Student Union. The college experience shouldn't be so prohibitive that our young people have to hold down jobs while they are trying to earn a degree. Can we as a a community here in Tucson do something to help alleviate this situation? Would it be possible for the university to start a fund for student meal tickets that the general public could contribute to?
Aston Bloom
East side
