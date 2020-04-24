Letter: What comes around goes around
Letter: What comes around goes around

We are staying home and going crazy. To bring some normalcy, I decided to perform some live music on my driveway on Saturday nights in our neighborhood. Those who listen exercise social distancing and seem to enjoy. I was delighted and touch when a neighbor who I do not know left a kind thank you note for me and they stated how much they appreciated the music. I was not even thinking about rewards and look what happened. Stay safe.

Paul Schatz

West side

