In these opinion pages, TEP employees, TEP's friends, and Nikki Lee claim that a grand compromise was struck to advance Prop 412. How is a new tax that can be used to cover what would otherwise be TEP's responsibilities a compromise? How is it anything other than an extraordinarily huge gift to TEP? TEP gets to claim that it's doing something for the climate or for the community when it's not doing anything at all; taxpayers are. The fact is TEP brought nothing to the table and some in the City are attempting to provide cover. Stop aiding TEP by allowing it to mix disparate issues like climate action and undergrounding. The City has power. Use it to get real, unfeigned compromise. The fact that this agreement had no public process tells you how "compromised" it really was... A good agreement can withstand public scrutiny and pass without an astroturfing campaign by TEP and its gullible friends and politicians.