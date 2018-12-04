There was no mention Dec. 1 of World AIDS Day in the Star. Here is what could have been said based on the latest available information for Pima County: Three of every 1,000 residents has HIV/AIDS. Of those diagnosed, only 60 percent have been linked to care, and about 40 percent have been retained in care long enough to achieve clinically significant drops in viral load.
The number of new cases annually has not dropped in a decade. Heterosexual transmission is indicated as the cause of 1 in 8 new cases. Five in 6 new cases are men; 1 in 6 women. Minorities are over-represented, but, because of their numbers, non-Hispanic whites account for more than 30 percent of new cases. New cases are largely among younger adults, 60 percent ages 20 to 34. No one has cause for complacency — an emotion implicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as critical in the persistence of the U.S. epidemic. Prevent, test, treat.
Beatrice Krauss
Foothills
