Letter: What do we call these folks?

While on the walking path at Udall Park on May 6th I noticed at least 150 folks engaged in jogging, exercise classes, dog walking etc. Of those, only two were wearing masks. Are they, stupid, selfish, anti-science, Trumpers, patriots, numb to all the COVID-19 info? Folks were not on top of one another in the fields but people were naturally overtaking and passing slower walkers.
Mark Moral
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
