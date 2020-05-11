Letter: What do we call these folks?
While on the walking path at Udall Park on May 6th I noticed at least 150 folks engaged in jogging, exercise classes, dog walking etc. Of those, only two were wearing masks. Are they, stupid, selfish, anti-science, Trumpers, patriots, numb to all the COVID-19 info? Folks were not on top of one another in the fields but people were naturally overtaking and passing slower walkers.

Mark Moral

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

