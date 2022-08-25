Letter: What do you want LD17

Do you live in Oro Valley, Catalina, SaddleBrooke, Tanque Verde or Rita Ranch? If so, you’re probably in newly redrawn AZ State Legislative District LD17 where voters will soon elect one new State Senator and two new State Representatives. The candidates offer stark differences.

The Republican “freedom team” claims elections are rigged, believe the government should control women’s reproductive healthcare, and see under-funded public schools as open turf for culture wars.

In sharp contrast, the three Democratic candidates all believe in the American electoral system and support voting rights. They have thoughtful proposals for addressing issues that matter most to Arizonans: securing our water supply, improving public schools, making healthcare more affordable and preserving access to women’s reproductive healthcare.

Independent voters will help decide this election. If you want MAGA mayhem, vote "freedom team." If you want moderate, meaningful representation, vote Mike Nickerson for State Senator, and Dana Allmond and Brian Radford for State Representatives.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley