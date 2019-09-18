The story in the Sunday Daily Star on the changing location of Tucson's geographic center was a fun way to review our history and perhaps help us think about the future. It is clear that if we look for the "center" based on population density, cultural diversity or commerce we would have a very different result. This also makes us think about future annexations by the City and praise the recent decision by City Council not to annex the property north of River Road along Campbell Avenue. The unreasonable requests of the developer for that project were easily seen as not in the best interest of the City or County. In fact, further City annexations of any properties need to be carefully considered as we would be better off filling in spaces now vacant (but not habitat!) and replacing or restoring old buildings.
John Ferner
Midtown
