Last week after more media smears of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaough The Democtatice Presidental canidates Warren, Castro, O'Rourke, Harris and Buttigier all followed the media lead and demanded Kavanaough impeachment. This week they no longer demanded Kavanaough head. But now the Democrates and media want to impeach Presdident Trump. Should the Democrates and media have to explain their change of heart? Or maybe next week they will want to impeach Barr or maybe Pence???

Frank Quiros

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments