Last week after more media smears of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaough The Democtatice Presidental canidates Warren, Castro, O'Rourke, Harris and Buttigier all followed the media lead and demanded Kavanaough impeachment. This week they no longer demanded Kavanaough head. But now the Democrates and media want to impeach Presdident Trump. Should the Democrates and media have to explain their change of heart? Or maybe next week they will want to impeach Barr or maybe Pence???
Frank Quiros
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.