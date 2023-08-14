Imagine Congressional Republicans passing expansive civil rights legislation and making the US government the guarantor of individual civil rights, including equal protection of the laws. Imagine Republican state legislators passing laws to improve the lives of citizens by significantly expanding public education, funding major public projects, and lessening taxes on the poor and middle class and increasing taxes on the wealthy.

This is not some”woke” liberal fantasy. This is the Republican Party of the post-Civil War era. During the so-called Progressive Era of the early 1900’s, Republicans like President Teddy Roosevelt cracked down on big monopolies like today’s tech and pharmaceutical giants. Arizona Republicans created a state constitution in 1912 with broad citizen initiative rights. The utter decay of the Republican Party into a party that now seeks to limit voting rights, kill public education and protect only the wealthy is both sad and detrimental to our democracy.