Letter: What is good for one is good for all.

Our legislators are concerned about the transparency of what is being taught in public and charter schools. With in introduction of SB 1211 they hope to address this concern. The bill intends to make what is being taught readily available to parents and the public. A laudable goal since this information is often available already. But as with other education issues private and parochial school are exempt. Why? Since some hold them up as shining examples then what they teach should be available to us all also. I say the Arizona legislature should include private and parochial schools in SB 1211.
Gary Benna
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.