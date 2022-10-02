 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What is Katie hiding?

Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that she will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake. What is Katie hiding? Maybe she does not want voters to know her gun control plans if elected, like banning semi-auto rifles and high capacity magazines, applying to both future sales and currently in lawful possession. Maybe she does not want voters to know her sympathetic attitude towards people entering Arizona illegally or address the enormous quantities of Fentanyl and Meth being smuggled across the border killing Arizonans, because of her guy Joe's border policies. Or that she opposes expansion of the border wall in Arizona. Maybe Hobbs does not want to answer any questions about decades high inflation under Democrats. Maybe she does not want people to know that she will eliminate private/religious school vouchers and impose higher taxes on hard working small business owners. Have no doubt, Katie is a far left liberal Democrat and her refusal to debate Lake hides her agenda and is disrespectful to Arizona voters.

Haley Roberts

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

