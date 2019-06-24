Jonathan Hoffman's column in Sunday's paper, by both asking good questions and by being hazy about work done by No More Deaths, provocatively muddies up the issue of what is or should be the law or the approach regarding suffering people.
He avoids mention that sometimes not obeying the letter of the law can be an honorable thing. How often do we sneer at Nazis who, by obeying their laws, murdered and tortured millions of people? But some things are only visible in the retrospectoscope.
There should be no debate on the issue of how to treat tired , dusty and frightened people. Look in the Ten Commandments: Love thy neighbor as thyself. The Oath of Hippocrates: First do no harm. The Torah: Do unto others as you would be done to. The Q'uran: Welcome the stranger. And Jesus: As you treat the least of these, you treat me. Isn't it pretty obvious what the real law really is?
Yes, some of the unwashed, unattractive, undocumented are opportunists and cheats. Most of them are poor and struggling and hot and sweaty too.
And yes, the Border Patrol does save lives. Hats off for the hard work they do.
Abigail Hagler
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.