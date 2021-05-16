Letter: What is Maricopa County trying to hide?

Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is not worth it and should not be completed.
I would think that Democrats would want this audit; why? What better way to discredit Trump and the theory that the 2020 election was full of irregularities, than to let the audit proceed. If the audit comes back that there are no irregularities in the Maricopa county 2020 election; Democrats would be able to once and for all discredit Trump’s 2020 election fraud claim, using the audit results as their evidence.
So, what is there to hide? Democrats should embrace this audit, then use the results to discredit Trump.
And, this is not a recount, it is an audit. The results of the audit will will NOT over turn the results of the 2020 election
Jim Witt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.