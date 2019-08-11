There are very few things in the universe, that can be described as "perfect".
I can say that the one thing that is perfect is the cessation of life...death. One can be close to death, wish for death, fear death...you name it. But once it occurs to anything that has had life....there's NO COMMING BACK! Many times in my life, I have had plants that I have discarded thinking they were dead, seemingly "come back to life?! Then the rational me comes to the realization that this plant was not dead after all.
When society executes a person.... and society is a fallible entity, there's no way to say "Oops, our bad....sorry" The death penalty achieves a perfect state that cannot be improved upon....and when society errs, it's forever.
Better to put a person in prison for their natural life and be able, if need be, to say "Oops, our bad....here is a gazillion dollars and we're so sorry for screwing up your life."
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.