In the Opinion Section (8-15-23) Michael Burgoyne wrote an excellent admonition to Congressman Ciscomani about his wrong thinking in advocating military invasion of Mexico. Burgoyne's analysis tells us what is wrong; I would like to suggest what is right.

Like Congressman Ciscomani I believe U.S. military action is necessary if Mexico wants help in eradicating its criminal cartels and in cleaning the corruption from its national and local police forces. I have no doubt that the vast majority of Mexican voters would favor an American partnership in getting this job done, as they are certainly suffering more than we. Here is a three step outline of what I believe should and can be done.

1. Lopez Obrador (the current president) will be term limited in June of next year, and a new president will take his place. We need to use this time for numerous discussions with the three leading candidates to craft a plan (or two or three) for cooperation and a time specified to begin. Each candidate will surely have a different view, but I feel certain that each one would like to the the president who made Mexico safe from the cartels.

2. Such a plan should include: a) a NATO-like joint command of a joint force (details to be worked out), b) American foreign aid specifically for raising pay and standards for police forces throughout Mexico, and c) 100% American funding.

3, Any plan must state a goal accomplished or a date certain for our military's exit.

It's hard to imagine that we could give ourselves a greater present.

Jeff Bruce

Green Valley