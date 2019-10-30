I was wondering what parents now answer to young children when they say want to grow up to be President? I know what I would say to my grandchildren!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
I was wondering what parents now answer to young children when they say want to grow up to be President? I know what I would say to my grandchildren!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.