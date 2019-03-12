“Rosemont would do devastating damage to Arizona’s water and wildlife. We’ll fight with everything we have to protect Tucson’s water supply, Arizona’s jaguars and the beautiful wildlands that sustain us all.” Randy Serraglio, Center for Biological Diversity
What jaguars? Arizona doesn't have any jaguars. Very rarely we see one that's a visitor from Mexico. These objections to mining and walls would have more credibility if they weren't so often filled with egregious hyperbole.
Jim McManus
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.