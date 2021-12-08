Letter: What kind of Wise Man Spends money when he is broke ?

The current administration believes that you can spend your way out of debt. My parents taught me that this is a horrible idea !
Why are we spending trillions with a T during a time when inflation is burning our house to the ground.
We are told by group speakers that this spending will cost us nothing.
Who are we to believe? Those who are realistic or those who have caused inflation to spiral by printing more money during this time.
Do they believe this is a sane approach to economic policy ?
We are taxed by increased fuel prices and energy prices !
A long winter lies ahead !
I disagree with those who praise the current administration every time I pull up to the pump, every time I buy groceries !
Rich Barnes
East side
