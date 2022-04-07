 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What made us great

Americans like to call this the greatest nation the world has ever known. America became great because she granted land to most of her early citizens.

With land, individuals and families were assured of never, or rarely, staying in debt. Being credit-worthy meant being free. The land contained resources—water, minerals, timber, transit rights, and sub-parcels—that could be sold when needed to cover debts. In time, land became available to all to a degree.

Our ancestors were animated by a code of ethics that inspired them to endless economic inventiveness, regular civic participation, family solidarity, educational ambition, and spiritual backbone.

They believed they had to honor their economic contracts, their political promises, their vows to spouses, their commitments to justice and to heaven, and the study of law and democracy. All these things were non-negotiable. Doing them made them unstoppable.

Who does not follow, support, and lay down his life for one who keeps promises?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

