Letter: WHAT MATTERS TO YOU?

Scientific data show COVID19 is seven times more deadly than influenza, yet LD11 representatives Leach, Finchem, and Roberts falsely claim, “COVID19 poses little or no risk to the general population” and “the annual influenza outbreaks pose a far greater threat and danger.” Coming from out-of-state, these three politician are out-of-touch and share extremist views that equate public health efforts with a “police state.”
If you’re unhappy that Trumpublicans failed to control Arizona’s pandemic, vote Dr Felipe Perez, MD for LD11 House Representative and retired Marine JoAnna Mendoza for LD11 Senate. Each grew up in rural Arizona and worked hard to achieve their goals. Felipe Perez earned his way through medical school, became a Family Physician, and rose to leadership positions in community health. JoAnna Mendoza joined the Marines at age 17, served in Iraq and Afghanistan, taught leadership as a drill instructor, and excelled in the military.
Perez and Mendoza care about healthcare, education, seniors, veterans, and the environment. Vote for what matters.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!