Letter: What motivated this sham audit?
Letter: What motivated this sham audit?

What motivates AZ Senate Republicans' pursuance of an unnecessary, time wasting, sham audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, and why question the validity of the election in which they won their seats? Why has this sham audit, funded by "Big Lie" supporters dragged on for months with keep it in the news ludicrous headlines? What did they do during those months? Read the "Report on the Partisan Review of the 2020 General Election in Maricopa County" found online at azsos.gov. It has me extremely worried, angry and sad. To be clear the AZ Senate Republicans have one goal. Raise doubts in voters' minds about the integrity of all elections to come. AZ Senate Republicans do not believe in democracy, or the right of all Arizonans to vote. AZ Senate Republicans will do anything to stay in power. Anything. Remember that when their sham audit report is released and vote them all out in 2022.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

