Letter: What our weather should be
Letter: What our weather should be

Regarding Tim Steller's article on "whiplash weather", I have some questions we should all think about. By what standard would we determine what the right number of hot days during the summer should be? How hot should they be? By what standard would we figure out how much rain over how long of a span should we have? Or maybe it's possible that there is no "right" weather, and that nature will always pose dangers to us, as it always has.

One last question, perhaps the most important: how many people in Tucson have died from this "whiplash weather" this summer? These types of questions are not usually discussed when talking about climate change, but I believe they should be.

Benjamin Yingst

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

