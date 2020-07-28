Letter: What party is controlling the County Attorneys Race
Letter: What party is controlling the County Attorneys Race

Very disappointing that the Star endorsed Mosher for County Attorney instead of Conover. But its no surprise. Jim Click, a republican is one of Mosher's biggest contributors and he also is the biggest advertiser in the Star.

Then you have other conservative Republicans like Bert Lopez and the Diamond Venture group supporting Mosher. Mosher was a Republican until he moved to Tucson. This is a Democratic primary and they should not be involved.

Conover the obvious and a REAL Democratic choice!

James Fein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

