Letter: What Really Makes Abe Hamadeh Unqualified to be Arizona's Next Attorney General

Tim Steller did a fine job of highlighting contradictions between the immigrant roots of Abe Hamadeh's family and his political positions on individuals who enter into -- or remain in -- the United States illegally. Some will find that the irony of Hamadeh's stances (juxtaposed against his life story) disqualify him from becoming Arizona's next Attorney General, others not. If opportunism were a criterion, Hamadeh should win hands down. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, I accept that Hamadeh has reconciled his life and his candidacy in a way that allows him to sleep through the night. But missing from Steller's column was any mention of what truly disqualifies Hamadeh from leading Arizona's largest public interest law firm (consisting of approximately 400 lawyers and 1,000 employees): he has only been practicing law since 2017. While there undoubtedly exists the rare "baby lawyer" with the knowledge, skill, wisdom, and maturity capable of being a state's chief legal officer, Hamadeh has not demonstrated that he is one.