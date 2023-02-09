The 2023 Empowerment Scholarship Account Program’s 1st quarter report was recently released, and I am perplexed. It states the average award was $11,332.11 per student. Public schools received $8,770 per student. Why is ESA so much more costly than public education? The report also states 4,665 students each received “$30,000+.” What does $30,000+ mean? What “school expenses” are my taxes paying for? And why has the list of “approved purchases” been removed from the website?

The ESA report touted a 98% application approval rate. According to Superintendent Tom Horne, two staff members processed 25,000 applications in one day, which means each “scrutinized” 26 applications per minute during their eight-hour workday. Is Horne on a quest to grant every single application rather than having them properly vetted?

The ESA is estimated to cost almost $400 million this school year, well exceeding the amount appropriated by the legislature. As taxpayers, we should know where our money is going.

Jean Meconi

North side

