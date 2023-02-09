The 2023 Empowerment Scholarship Account Program’s 1st quarter report was recently released, and I am perplexed. It states the average award was $11,332.11 per student. Public schools received $8,770 per student. Why is ESA so much more costly than public education? The report also states 4,665 students each received “$30,000+.” What does $30,000+ mean? What “school expenses” are my taxes paying for? And why has the list of “approved purchases” been removed from the website?
The ESA report touted a 98% application approval rate. According to Superintendent Tom Horne, two staff members processed 25,000 applications in one day, which means each “scrutinized” 26 applications per minute during their eight-hour workday. Is Horne on a quest to grant every single application rather than having them properly vetted?
The ESA is estimated to cost almost $400 million this school year, well exceeding the amount appropriated by the legislature. As taxpayers, we should know where our money is going.
People are also reading…
Jean Meconi
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.