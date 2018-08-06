Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
The opening assertion of Jonathan Hoffman's screed against #RedForEd is that teachers essentially pulled a bait-and-switch scam by demanding pay increases for themselves and, only after the Legislature provided some funding, agreeing to "reducing the amount designated for teachers." Hoffman is either uninformed or lying.
#RedForEd consistently advocated for increased pay for all staff. According to the March 28 Star, "the list of demands from the group also includes... competitive pay for all education employees." When Gov. Ducey proposed a pay increase for teachers, the Star reported that a teacher spokesperson responded that "one thing clearly missing is additional money for support staff." (April 12).
Daniel Moynihan reportedly said, "You are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts." Either Hoffman did no research or he knows the truth. The first is ignorance. The second, to be blunt, is lying.
David Wohl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.