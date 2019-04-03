Tucson’s recycling program was unsustainable. All us gleaners will welcome the return of the old days when you could sell your recyclables. This throwing it all in a bin that looks to most folks like a garbage bin was always a bad idea. And shipping your raw materials overseas is like using coal-generated electricity to power your car. Personally, I think the city should fine you and take away your bin if it’s full of trash. It’s akin to littering. Do the pick up bi-weekly and buy a couple of those sand-making machines for glass bottles. Sand is in high demand. Make Tucson TP out of the paper and, yes, take all that plastic back to the store. We don’t want it no more!
cynthia duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.