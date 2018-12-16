The problem I have with the Administration wanting to spend billions to secure the border is, what is a secure border? Given that its impossible to stop unwanted border penetrations — witness East Berlin and North Korea both using extreme, deadly measures and still failing to stop escapes. And witness the uninterrupted flow of drugs across our Southern border for the last half century.
We, the taxpayer, have the right to ask what we are going to get in return for our billions. To think a wall of any height is going to miraculously stop illegal people and drugs is delusional. I vote we define "secure" before we spend any more money so that we'll have an actual goal to work toward. I know what you're thinking — that would be rational! But what the hay, lets give it a try.
Dave Bertagnoli
Northwest side
