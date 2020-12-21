 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What’s The Matter With The Cats?
View Comments

Letter: What’s The Matter With The Cats?

I just saw the score of the Annual rivalry game with our neighbors to the North and feel so bad for the Wildcats! Maybe they should have stayed in the locker room at half-time and told the Sun Devils that they all just got the virus and couldn’t continue? I have shirts, hats and a complete sweat suit with Arizona, AZ or Wildcats on them and I am reluctant to wear them in public because someone might think I am a fan or a season ticket holder. Right now I am neither, at least of football. They didn’t get beat tonight, they were destroyed, I’m glad I didn’t/ couldn't see it on TV, or in person. Don’t know if East Coast Media will still call us U of A from the Phoenix area? Bare Down?

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Local-issues

Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 y…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News