Letter: What’s The Matter With The Cats?

I just saw the score of the Annual rivalry game with our neighbors to the North and feel so bad for the Wildcats! Maybe they should have stayed in the locker room at half-time and told the Sun Devils that they all just got the virus and couldn’t continue? I have shirts, hats and a complete sweat suit with Arizona, AZ or Wildcats on them and I am reluctant to wear them in public because someone might think I am a fan or a season ticket holder. Right now I am neither, at least of football. They didn’t get beat tonight, they were destroyed, I’m glad I didn’t/ couldn't see it on TV, or in person. Don’t know if East Coast Media will still call us U of A from the Phoenix area? Bare Down?
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
